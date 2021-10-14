GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The race between 16 Gatlinburg restaurants during GatlinBURGER Week was tight, but there’s a new GatlinBURGER Burgermeister.

Anakeesta’s Cliff Top restaurant holds the title for the top chef Cody Sconyer’s Tennessee Bourbon Burger. The second-most popular burger was a tie between 2020’s champion, Smith & Son Corner Kitchen and runner-up Split Rail Eats.

The city rewarded two burger eaters for their enthusiastic support of GatlinBURGER Week. Douglas Serra and Jerry Burley of Sevierville will receive a Gatlinburg goody pack for trying seven burgers.