A sunflower at the Forks of the River Wildlife Management Area in Knoxville on Thursday, July 11, 2019. (Jack Lail / WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 5th annual Sunflower Celebration will add guided group bike rides to the agenda for this year’s event at the Forks of the River Wildlife Management Area.

The Sunflower Celebration starts from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. on Saturday, July 9. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency have been planting sunflowers every two years and invites visitors to learn more about land management and wildlife conservation.

However, TWRA brought a new way to tour the sunflowers by having people ride their bikes to the celebration.

Riders will arrive at 10:15 a.m. with two groups leading the way. Printshop Beer Company will lead one group at 10:30 a.m. from their brewery at 1532 Island Home Ave. Cycology Bicycles will lead another group at 9 a.m. from Sutree Park, 1001 Waterfront Drive.

Kickstand Community Bike Shop and Two Bikes are loaning bikes to anyone who wants to tour the sunflowers along Will Skelton Greenway. Both companies will be set up in the first parking lot inside of the FRWMA.

Shuttle tours are still open this year and will run continuously between 9 a.m.-12 p.m. People can take a free shuttle from Tennessee School for the Deaf at 2723 Island Home Blvd.

Shuttles tours are scheduled for 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Parking is limited at Ijams Nature Center and the Ijams Quarries, and parking for those with disabilities is available at McClure Lane.

TWRA wants to remind people to bring water and comfortable shoes. The weather may also affect how the sunflowers bloom this year.

For more information, visit legacyparks.org or call at 865-386-9666.