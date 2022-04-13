KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Hamblen County Board of Education decided to appoint General Arnold Bunch as the next superintendent of schools on April 12.

Bunch works as a commander at Air Force Materiel Command on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio. According to the school system, in this position, he is in charge of “the installation and mission support, discovery and development, test and evaluation, life cycle management services and sustainment of virtually every major Air Force weapon system.”

In a statement on the appointment, current Superintendent Jeff Perry wrote:

“I will commit the remainder of my tenure to creating a smooth transition and to ensure his success. In addition, I encourage all Hamblen County educators, community members, students, and parents to join together to help him.

Clearly, General Bunch has enjoyed a very successful and esteemed career. He possesses exceptional leadership skills and has a tremendous base of support from many of our community leaders. He can effectively use this support and skillsets acquired from his service to move the school district forward.

This school system, and this community, are composed of a number of quality individuals who have a servant heart and who care about their fellow citizens. These individuals have demonstrated a unique ability to reach out and provide support for our leaders.

It is time we come together as a community and provide General Bunch with this same type of encouragement. He is an exceptional individual and I am prepared to assist him in any way that I can.

I respectfully ask all others to provide that same degree of support.”

Bunch will start in July following Perry’s resignation.