KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There’s a new initiative to make Downtown Knoxville even better. Downtown Focus is honing in on illegal drug use, panhandling and vandalism — but that’s not all.

“A lot of little things that some people notice, some people might not,” Chad Weth, public service director for the city, explained. “We’ve changed all the waste receptacles downtown, especially in Market Square. We’ve tried to take stickers off light poles, graffiti removed. Just a lot of the little things that help keep the aesthetics up for downtown.”

If you see issues that don’t rise to the level of calling the police, you can still report them. Just call 311 or use the My Knoxville app.