New Knox County Clerk’s Office location equipped with drive-thru windows, additional parking

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With the population of East Knox County growing, the Knox County Clerk’s Office that serves the area has moved to a bigger space.

Formally, the County Clerk’s Office was located just off the bypass on South Mall Road, right in front of Lowe’s.

Knox County Clerk Sherry Witt wants everyone to know that the busy office has moved and where you can find it. The location is in East Towne Crossing Shopping Plaza, just a few doors down from Home Depot right off of Interstate 640.

One of the the advantages of the new location is additional drive-thru access and places to park.

“We have a lot more parking. We have a double drive-thru now. People out north and east love this drive-thru.” Sherry Witt

The new location in East Knoxville is unknown to a lot of people living in the area because the office has been open for less than a month.

With those two convenient drive-thru windows, the east office is expecting a more efficient operation.

LATEST STORIES