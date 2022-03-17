KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Public Library has unveiled its new website, allowing patrons to better manage collections of books, music and downloads.

Residents are urged to bookmark the new website URL www.knoxcountylibrary.org, though the current URL will redirect to the new site. Returning visitors now monitor their existing loans and holds as well as track their reading history.

The library’s online curated books list organizes collections like local history to New York Times Bestsellers.

New features include:

A discovery layer on the catalog with improved recommendations and curated book lists

Easier and more streamlined navigation

Pre-filtered and more accessible subject knowledge resources

Ability to maintain personal reading history and lists

Access to a patron’s library card bar code which can be used to check out materials

Updated calendar for events and programs

“We are really excited to launch this new website for our library patrons. It’s a much more powerful site that better showcases the Library’s impressive resources,” commented Mayor Glenn Jacobs. “Now, the public can better see everything the library has to offer.”

Visit the Knox County Public Library Youtube channel for a detailed tour of the new site.