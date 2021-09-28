New Knox County Schools mask mandate brings tension among parents

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tuesday marked the first day of classes for Knox County Schools with a court-ordered mask mandate in place. The move created tension throughout the drop-off lines after the Knox County Board of Education previously voted against requiring masks.

A mother of a student at Belle Morris Elementary School said she is in favor of the mandate. “I feel like with the vaccines not reaching their ages I kind of feel like it might be in their best interest,” said Sasha Ciuffine. “It might be their only area of protection.”

Another mother at Belle Morris said for her it’s about keeping those who are high-risk in her family safe. “I have a bunch of people in my family that are immune-compromised,” the woman said. “Even though they are not 100% effective and they are very kind of uncomfortable, any little thing to help keep our children and our families safe.”

WATE 6 On Your Side news crews also stopped by Whittle Springs Middle School and Halls Middle School.

A group of parents and students at Halls Middle School first gathered at the church parking lot across the street and then walked to the school together. Many of them were not wearing masks. When asked if they wanted to talk with us about the mandate, they replied, “no comment.”

On the other side of the Beaver Dam Church parking lot there was a group of parents/kids who seemed to be against the mandate. I asked if they would talk with me about how they felt and I was told “no comment.” Here’s a video of some of them walking to the middle school. @6News pic.twitter.com/RPJWgDonOP — Lexi Spivak (@LexiSpivakTV) September 28, 2021

State Representative Jason Zachary also tweeted about the situation Tuesday morning.

“In matters of style, swim with the current;in matters of principle stand like a rock.”

Thomas Jefferson



Inspired by many this morning who have a courage and boldness to stand on principle. — Rep. Jason Zachary (@JasonZacharyTN) September 28, 2021

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs wrote an open letter to county law Director David Buuck urging him to appeal the federal court’s decision. Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery announced Monday he would appeal two rulings, including the Knox County decision, that block Governor Bill Lee’s mask mandate opt-out order.

