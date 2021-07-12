New Knoxville Habitat for Humanity neighborhood to have 35 homes

(Knoxville Habitat for Humanity)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A groundbreaking ceremony on an upcoming Knoxville Habitat for Humanity neighborhood is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon. The developing subdivision is located off Strawberry Plains Pike.

The new neighborhood, called Ellen’s Glen, is named in honor of Knoxville Habitat for Humanity founder Ellen “Sis” Roddy Mitchell and will be home to 35 homebuyers and their families. It will include sidewalks, underground utilities and single-family homes with a garage.

The Ellen’s Glen neighborhood is funded in part by the Tennessee Housing Development Agency (THDA) and Knox County Community Development.

Tuesday’s groundbreaking ceremony will host Knoxville Habitat for Humanity leaders, Knox County leaders, the Tennessee Housing Development Agency, various organizations and individual donors. The ceremony is scheduled for July 13 at 4:30 p.m. at 8222 Strawberry Plains Pike.

