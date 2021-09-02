New Knoxville trail connects Mary Vestal Park to Fort Dickerson Park

Knoxville, Tenn. (WATE) — A new trail has opened within Knoxville’s Urban Wilderness. It runs along Blount Avenue and connects Mary Vestal Park to Fort Dickerson Park at the lower Augusta Quarry entrance.

The trail is 0.3 miles long. Legacy Parks joined together with Contour Trail Design and City of Knoxville crews to create the trail. The Appalachian Mountain Bike Club provided funding for the portion of the trail located on city property.

“Parks and trails are an important part of a community. When parks and neighborhoods are connected by safe walking and biking routes, it allows all members of the community access to outdoor recreation,” explained Carol Evans, Legacy Parks’ executive director. “The closer you live to a park, the more likely you are to use it. And we are happy to help improve access to our wonderful parks and trails.”

The Legacy Parks Foundation has received permission for the trail to pass through private property owned by Bobby Smelcer. In Spring 2022, Smelcer plans to open Quarry Trails Campground and RV Park on the property.