KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Reviewing police incident reports and the search for Knoxville’s next police chief was the focus of the Knoxville Police Advisory and Review Committee’s first meeting of the year.

Thirteen cases were examined Monday, Jan. 31, by PARC. The committee provides an independent review of police activity and makes recommendations to the Chief of Police. During this meeting, members reviewed cases received by KPD’s Internal Affairs Unit in October, November and December of 2021.

“The number of cases that we have is indicative of the growing problem of police culture and the citizens of Knoxville not finding alignment,” said Jered Croom, PARC member. However, a new alignment is on the horizon as city leaders search for a replacement for retiring Knoxville Police Chief Eve Thomas.

“They all want someone with impeccable integrity, and they want a great leader with a vision for our police department in the 21st century,” said Mayor Indya Kincannon.

Applications for the job opened last week. Croom, who is also a Prince Hall Freemason and a member of Phi Beta Sigma, believes the mayor should look into contracting an outside group to assess the police department’s culture.

“That will give the new chief the ability to say, ‘okay, here’s our strength and weaknesses right now, and here’s where we want to be.’ And that way I can help hold them accountable for making improvements and continuing to support our officers, support our community to keeping Knoxville safe,” said Kincannon.

“The police department at its core wants to serve the City of Knoxville but it’s upon the citizens of Knoxville to define how they serve the city,” said Jered Croom, PARC member.

“Law enforcement is a partnership. It’s not just the police doing something for us or to us, it’s doing something with us so civilian, community support of our police department is essential and that’s a two-way street,” said Kincannon.

Four people took to the podium during the meeting, questioning KPD’s current state. Some said they are not happy with the way things are and demand change now. Crooms says he wants to see more relationship-based policing.

“Not an occupying force that sees statistics and numbers as a way to justify budgetary increases,” said Croom.

Applications for the police chief job will be accepted until February 20th. Kincannon adds she hopes to hire a new chief by May 1.