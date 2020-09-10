New look, same mission for Humane Society, Tennessee Valley

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Humane Society, Tennessee Valley (formerly The Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley) not only has a new name but also a new look, but their 135-year mission to help adoptable pets remains the same.

The nonprofit unveiled a new logo and a modified name.

Leaders say the name, “The Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley” seemed a bit long, so the organization went with the more concise, “Humane Society, Tennessee Valley” and also updated the logo in order to stand out and raise awareness of its mission and programs.

“Our goal is to take animals from over inundated shelters here in East Tennessee and get them into empty shelters..here in the south,” Cera Smith with Humane Society, Tennessee Valley.

They may have a new look, but the organization has a lot of history in Knoxville — being the first animal shelter established in the state, as it was founded by Peter Kern in 1885.