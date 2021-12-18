KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — New Market Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl that was last seen Tuesday.
According to a department social media post, Emily Faith Champ left her home during the night of Dec. 14. Champ is 5-foot-6 and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.
She left her home in a silver 2012 Kia Rio sedan. The windows are tinted and a purple decal of the initials “ECF” are on the back windshield. The sedan has a Tennessee license plate, DFM-988.
- Hundreds lay wreaths at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery
- New Market Police searching for missing teen
- Capitol rioter who threw fire extinguisher at police on Jan. 6 gets longest sentence yet
- Tourists face punishment after Snapchat video showed them smashing sea turtle eggs in South Carolina
- Lay’s 80-proof potato vodka sells out in under three hours
If you have any information on her whereabouts you are being asked to call the New Market Police Department at 865-475-7997 or Jefferson County Dispatch at 865-475-6855.