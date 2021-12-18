KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — New Market Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl that was last seen Tuesday.

According to a department social media post, Emily Faith Champ left her home during the night of Dec. 14. Champ is 5-foot-6 and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

She left her home in a silver 2012 Kia Rio sedan. The windows are tinted and a purple decal of the initials “ECF” are on the back windshield. The sedan has a Tennessee license plate, DFM-988.

If you have any information on her whereabouts you are being asked to call the New Market Police Department at 865-475-7997 or Jefferson County Dispatch at 865-475-6855.