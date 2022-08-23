MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tens of millions of dollars are being poured into a new mixed-use development project just off Old Knoxville Highway and Pellissippi Parkway in Alcoa.

Nashville-based developer Ramston Capital is planning to invest between $70-80 million to construct the first mixed-use residential development project in Pellissippi Place, a research and technology-based park.

“This is a tremendous step in the development of Pellissippi Place which is a collaborative effort of the cities of Alcoa and Maryville, Blount County, and Knox County,” said Matt Murray, chair of the Industrial Development Board of Blount County. “These four entities worked together to achieve this special component and it will certainly lead to further development in the park.”

The development includes residential living space, retail shops, and restaurants. The design ties into the overall concept of the park which furnishes a place where professionals can live and work while providing nearby access to the Blount County greenway and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park for leisure activities.

Jeff Muir, the Blount Partnership Communications Director, said developments like the one coming to Pellissippi Place is important for current and future families who want to live in East Tennessee.

“Our public school system graduates about 1,200 to 1,300 students every year and so what we want to do is have places for them to live in the next two or three years after they go through college or go through technical school or even just go our into the workplace,” said Muir. “It’s not just building houses and residential areas for people moving here, it’s trying to keep people here that want to stay here and live here and provide them with places to live as well.”

Hancen Sale, the Governmental Affairs and Policy Director for the Knoxville Area Association of Realtors, said while this single development alone cannot fix the current housing crisis immediately, he said it can help in the long run, paving the way for other developments. Sale spoke about some of the perks that come with these types of developments.

“Not only does it sort of hide density and make perceived density a lot lower, but it can reduce congestion because people can walk rather than drive, it can house more people on a smaller piece of land, and it creates a sense of place,” said Sale.

The four-story urban product is projected to be completed in early 2024.