New mountain bike skills park opens in Oak Ridge

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Dirt Lab, a new mountain biking skills park, is now open.

It formally opened with a ribbon-cutting Friday.

The Dirt Lab is at Haw Ridge Park, close to Oak Ridge National Laboratory, which helped inspire the name.

The park was made possible by volunteers, the city of Oak Ridge, and local businesses. A whole community came together to develop the park.

“There’s a huge need, first of all mountain biking an cycling is growing and in Oak Ridge we have nothing like this you know, bike parks of any kind.” Brad Spears – President of Clinch Valley Trail Alliance

The Dirt Lab lets people new to mountain biking experiment and develop their skills. It also offers plenty of jumps and other features for more advanced riders.

