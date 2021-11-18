KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new mural is coming to downtown. This week, Knoxville artist Paris Woodhull started working on a mural on the Miller’s Building on Gay Street.

The mural stretches 32 feet down Strong Alley from Union Avenue. It features several city landmarks including the Historic Tennessee Theatre marquee, the Henley Street bridge, and the Sunsphere. Woodhull’s mural is the third mural on the Miller’s Building and it’s a part of Dogwood Arts‘ Art in Public Places Mural Program.

Since 2019, 35 murals have been created or restored in downtown Knoxville with funding from Dogwood Arts. Most of the murals can be found in Strong Alley between Market Square and Gay Street.

In addition to the mural, Woodhull is also creating the 2022 Limited Edition Print for Dogwood Arts. It will be unveiled early next year.