New mural completed in Oak Ridge

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Earlier this year, ORNL FCU invited several artists to create a concept for a new mural in Oak Ridge, now that mural is complete.

Oak Ridge resident Megan Lingerfelt created the mural on the side of ORNL Federal Credit Union on West Tennessee Avenue. Lingerfelt spent two weeks researching for the project and 33 days painting her masterpiece. She is also known for several murals she’s completed in Knoxville – including her “Windows to the Smokies” – and a Dolly Parton mural downtown.

“The whole process is shared, the product is shared. It doesn’t have the walls and kind of feeling of a gallery, it’s just out in a community,” said Lingerfelt. “So getting to create something that is for everyone is the inspiration for it.”

Oak Ridge is also placing several sculptures around the town.