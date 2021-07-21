New music venue coming to North Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new music venue is coming to Knoxville and it’s called the Outpost. The idea actually started as a pop-up music venue in North Knoxville about two-and-a-half years ago.

Co-owner of Born and Raised Productions Garrett Thomson says, “Knoxville’s got an amazing array of bars and theatres, but there’s been this long-missing space of 400 cap standing room club here in Knoxville I think it is going to be an amazing addition to what’s already here.”

The permanent location will be at 808 State Street near the First Horizon Building. Doors officially open in 2022.

Ahead of that, the people behind the Outpost are holding an outdoor concert series starting September 10 through October 22. Tickets go on sale Friday.