New operator at Mountain View Youth development

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Mountain View Youth Development Center now under new management.

This after the state removed former operator Truecore Behavioral Solutions earlier this week.

Wayne Halfway House Incorporated, a private youth treatment provider, took over operations on Sunday.

This all coming after several reported incidents at the facility; officers dispatched to reports of a riot on two separate occasions as well as an escape attempt.

Truecore also coming under fire after reports the company fired a correctional officer for calling 911.

The company telling us in a statement last month they have specific policies in place but would not comment on personnel issues.