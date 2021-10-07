KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Parking has been doubled at House Mountain following the completion of an overflow lot. House Mountain is located a few miles northeast of Downtown Knoxville and is home to the highest point in Knox County.

The 527-acre state natural area is maintained by the Knox County Parks and Recreation and is open from sunrise to sunset seven days a week. The parking area is located at 9601 Hogskin Road, Corryton, TN.

“A lot of people don’t realize what incredible hiking we have right here in our own community,” said Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. “I want to give a big thanks to all the folks at Knox County Parks and Rec. They work hard to make House Mountain your home for awesome hiking.”

The full loop of trails is nearly 4.5 miles and can take 3 to 4 hours to hike. There are four different trails within the area, the Connector Trail (0.2 miles), the West Overlook Trail (0.8 miles), the Mountain Trail (1 mile) and the Crest Trail (1.5 miles).