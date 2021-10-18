BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee Children’s Hospital has expanded its services into Blount County with a new outpatient center.

The new facility will offer pediatric after-hours urgent care services on nights and weekends, a time when pediatrician offices are typically closed. It will also serve as an outpatient subspecialty clinic for children requiring more specialized care than offered in a pediatrician’s office.

It’s a resource that Blount County mayor Ed Mitchell says should give the community some peace of mind. “Knowing that we have East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, right here in Blount County, knowing that we have expert services available to the ones that we love the most – how can anything be more rewarding for a community,” said Mitchell.

The center will give immediate medical attention to children, from birth to 21 years of age. This is the fourth urgent care outpatient center opened in connection to Children’s Hospital. There are also locations in Sevierville and Farragut. The new center will be open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. It is located at 352 Fountain View Circle in Alcoa.