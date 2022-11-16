KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – This week’s Smoky Mountain Minute examines the first episode of Great Smoky Mountains Association’s podcast mini-series Sepia Tones: Exploring Black Appalachian Music.

Sparky Rucker shed some light on the podcast as an internationally recognized folk singer, musician, and storyteller from Knoxville. Rucker was also recently awarded a 2022 Black Appalachian Storytellers Fellowship from the National Association of Black Storytellers and South Arts.

Rucker is one of the guests on the podcast and shared the history of how African Americans influenced Appalachian music. He also spoke about music bringing people together and how musicians can learn from one another across different genres.

The Sepia Tones mini-series can be found on all the major audio streaming services.