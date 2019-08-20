New Red Line trolley route is up and running

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville has a new trolley line that is carrying folks between the South Waterfront and Downtown.

It’s called the Red Line.

Launching Monday, Aug. 19 the trolley line follows a circular route from the so-called “Super Stop” on Main Avenue near the city-county building, heads south across the Gay Street bridge, turns west on Blount Avenue then back to the downtown side of the river via the Henley Bridge.

Mayor Madeline Rogero and other city leaders gathered for a ride on the Red Line on Monday.

The Red Line aims to serve the growth seen in the area, according to Rogero.

KAT’s new Red Line free trolley, connecting downtown and the South Waterfront, started rolling today. pic.twitter.com/rvZ82gfVgs — Mayor Rogero (@MayorRogero) August 19, 2019

At the moment, the trolley line isn’t permanently funded.

The city budget offered $300,000 as a one-year demonstration project.

An evaluation in the months ahead will decide whether enough people are riding the Red Line to make it permanent.