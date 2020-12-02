New rooftop lounge opens this weekend in Downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new rooftop lounge is coming to Downtown Knoxville.

The new 530 Lounge will open on top of the Hyatt Building along Gay Street. Renovation leaders say they hope this bar is unlike anything anyone has seen in the Knoxville area.

“I think what we’ve tried to create here is something that Downtown didn’t have, but perhaps some other larger urban areas might have, which is really high design type bar, very eclectic, but a unique and very localized experience. Really, I don’t think there’s anything like this in this market, and we’re hoping that people will like it.” Rick Dover

The 530 Lounge is slated to officially open Friday night, after that, they’ll be open Wednesdays through Saturdays 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.