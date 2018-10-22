New Sevier County animal shelter set to open November 1

This week we got a look inside Sevier County’s new animal shelter and while it’s a temporary one, it’s set to open on the first of November.

The county’s previous shelter, Pets Without Parents, closed permanently at the end of June. The shelter had received backlash this spring for overcrowding concerns and questions about euthanizing animals.

In late August, we sat down with the then newly hired Shelter Director to speak about her goals and plans overseeing the shelter.

“We are doing it and it’s coming together. Just seeing these cages up makes me want to burst into tears,” said Ashley Thomas, Sevier Animal Care Center Director.

Crews are still working hard putting together cages, setting up designated dog and cat areas and organizing the shelter.

Thomas says at first the only cats and dogs in the shelter will be strays or pets picked up by animal control. Owners will have three days to reclaim them and once those 72-hours are up the animals will move over to the adoption side of the building.

“We’ll be doing a modified behavior assessment, we’ll be doing a medical assessment. Before they go home with their adopters, they’ll be spayed or neutered.”

As the new location of the shelter opens at first, owners won’t be able to surrender their pets.

“It is very very easy for a shelter to get overwhelmed and full. So we want to make sure that we’ve got all our ducks in a row,” added Thomas.

When things are up and running, Sevier Animal Care Center will be open Tuesday through Saturday 1pm to 5pm. At this point it’s not clear how many cats and dogs the shelter will be able to help.

“I just can’t describe how excited and happy I am to see this. It’s been a long time coming and for me, it’s a dream come true,” said Thomas.

Over the last few months, a Kennel Manager and an Assistant Kennel Manager have been hired. Thomas is still looking to hire an Animal Care Attendant. If you’d like to volunteer, foster, or work for the Sevier Animal Care Center, you can email Thomas at asheneedsanumbrella@gmail.com. You can also download the volunteer application here.

There are a number of ways you can help, during the week you can drop off the following supplies:

Dog and cat food (wet and dry food)

Litter

Bedding

Toys

Towels

Cleaning supplies

Storage containers

Tub to wash dogs

To see the shelter’s complete wish list, you can click here.

Sevier Animal Care Center is located off Dolly Parton Parkway in Sevierville where the former Larry Hill GMC dealership was located. A 24-month lease has been signed to house the temporary shelter. County leaders are currently working on identifying a permanent location.