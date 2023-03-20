KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee 2023-2024 fishing regulations are now in effect and two East Tennessee region offices will have updated fishing guides for anglers.

The Tennessee Fishing Guide hard copies are available in Crossville (Region III) and Morristown (Region IV). Other regional offices also have copies in Nashville (Region II) and Jackson (Region I).

New fishing guide for the 2023-2024 year. (Courtesy of TWRA)

The guide changed to a “digest form” which is smaller than last year’s 8 1/2 x 11 inches size, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

“This new size will allow you to easily store the guide in your tackle box or pack,” said Mark Thurman, TWRA’s fisheries chief. “The guide will help you to stay up-to-date with fishing regulations across the state.”

The statewide and specific region regulation changes are featured in the “What’s New” section.

2023 License Card. (Courtesy of TWRA)

The TWRA is also reminding the public that hunting and fishing licenses and permits are now valid for one year from the date of purchase.

Licenses are also available online anytime at goutdoorstennessee.com on the TWRA “On the Go App,” or at one of the 474 license agents across the state. There is also an option to auto-renew licenses. New designs and waterproof, durable cards feature a choice of a turkey, crappie, or raccoon, the State of Tennessee’s wild animal.