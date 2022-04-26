KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Ahead of the 80th anniversary of its establishment, a new superintendent has been selected to lead the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site in Greeneville, Tennessee.

Aaron Shandor began working with the park this week. The California native has nearly 27 years of experience with the National Park Service. Before accepting this position, he served as the chief law enforcement ranger at Chickasaw National Recreation Area in Sulphur, Oklahoma for nearly a decade.

“Aaron is an experienced leader with a strong background managing complex park programs,” said Hatten. “His breadth of experience working with parks preserving key aspects of America’s development will serve him well as he forges expanded opportunities with park visitors, partners and stakeholders. I am confident he will be an asset to the park and community, at large.”

His NPS career began in 1995 as a Youth Conservation Corps worker at Death Valley National Park, he would take his first uniformed position as a visitor use assistant at the park. In addition to Death Valley, Shandor has worked at Acadia National Park, Boston National Historical Park, Mount Rushmore National Memorial and Chickasaw National Recreation Area. He also served as acting superintendent of Washita Battlefield National Historic Site in Oklahoma.

“I welcome the opportunity to serve as superintendent of Andrew Johnson National Historic Site and am excited to begin as the park celebrates its 80th birthday,” Shandor said. “I look forward to meeting and working with the staff and community.”

In 2017, Shandor was honored after rescuing a family and their pets from their home during a flood. He was awarded the U.S. Department of the Interior Valor Award, which is given to Interior employees who demonstrate unusual courage involving a high degree of personal risk in the face of danger.

The Andrew Johnson National Historic Site was established in 1942 to honor the 17th President of the United States. It includes two of Johnson’s homes, his tailor shop and his grave site within the Andrew Johnson National Cemetery.