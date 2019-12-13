New voting system approved for Knox County, implemented by 2020 general election

KNOXVLLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Knox County voters will use paper ballots at the polls beginning with the August 2020 county general election.

The Knox County Election Commission approved the $1.44 M change, that includes $86,204 in yearly ongoing costs.

The system will replace the existing electronic voting machines, the last time voters will use those machines will be in the March 3rd primary election.

“Election officials have no concerns whatsoever about the integrity of that system that we have… it’s not on the internet, it’s never been on the internet. Nevertheless, the perception from folks out there in the public is that they think they can,” said Clifford Rodgers, Administrator of Elections for Knox County.

Rodgers says the move to paper ballots is a guarantee in the minds of voters that their votes are safe and there is a paper trail.

“What we don’t want is for folks not to have confidence in a voting system. If they don’t have confidence in it, they may not vote. That’s the last thing we want to happen is for somebody to fail to vote because they don’t trust the voting equipment,” said Rodgers.

The paper ballot voting system will be in place for the August 2020 Knox County General Election.

