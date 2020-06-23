Newell Brands: 31 cases of COVID-19 at Maryville plant since pandemic’s beginning

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Newell Brands says 31 of its more than 600 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic started.
“We continue our diligent facility cleaning and sanitization, staggered shifts, mandatory masks, temperature checks, wellness screenings and physical distancing,” a spokesperson for Newell Brands said.
The number of cases has risen since the Rubbermaid facility reported having 13 cases on June 3. Initially, three cases were reported by the plant on May 26.
