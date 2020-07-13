Newest downtown Knoxville mural “Windows to the Smokies” nearing completion

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The finishing touches are being put on the latest downtown mural.

“Windows to the Smokies” is on the side of the Lerner Lofts building on the corner of Gay Street and Wall Avenue. The mural by Megan Lingerfelt brings architectural elements from windows found all over the city and invites the public to experience the blue haze of the Great Smoky Mountains reflected in them.

The windows are replicas from St. John’s Cathedral, The Oliver Hotel, and several other historic buildings.

Lingerfelt is also the artist behind the revamped Dolly Parton mural, just around the corner from the “Windows to the Smokies” and the Knoxville Downtown mural that is updated quarterly.

The “Windows” mural is the largest addition to the Dogwood Arts Mural Program. Seven additional artists received funding through the program to create new murals this spring/summer. Since its beginning two years ago Dogwood Arts has funded the creation and restoration of 22 murals in downtown Knoxville.

