Newest Old City restaurant features Northern Italy cuisine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Old City’s newest restaurant is inviting its patrons to taste its authentic Northern Italian dishes. Osteria Stella is now open at the former Old City Wine Bar location on Jackson Avenue.

Owners Jessica King and Aaron Thompson, owners of Sapphire on Gay Street, are partnering with Chefs Amalia Brusati and Salvador Sanchez in the endeavor. According to the restaurant’s website, all pastas and breads will be made in-house and the menu features “simple and rustic” dishes, many of which were passed down through Brusati’s family.

The restaurant is located next to Brother Wolf, also owned by King and Thompson. While Brother Wolf celebrates the Italian aperitivo culture with lighter fare, Osteria Stella offers a fuller restaurant menu.

