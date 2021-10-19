KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville community is showing support after a young couple died in a car accident on Sunday. Milea Effler, Jessiah Plemon’s sister, shared with WATE that Lily Rose and Jessiah Plemons were married on Oct. 15 just two days before the wreck that killed them and Madison Davis.

On Sunday, Knoxville Police reported the truck was traveling on the exit ramp when it left the roadway and struck a guardrail — shortly after its three occupants exited the vehicle. As they were standing next to it, another truck struck their truck and the three people. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two GoFundMes have been created for Rose and Plemons. Effler wrote on her GoFundMe for Plemons, “many of you know how Jess struggled with his early life but was finally reborn out of addiction and had his life on track.” Effler also shared that Jessiah was taking care of his older sister’s kids, who were five and two years old. She said they will now be living with the grandmother.

Selena McClelland, who made the GoFundMe for Rose wrote that Rose left behind two children and “a family that loves her dearly.” The two had been together for five months before they were married according to Effler.

The crash is still under investigation by Knoxville Police.