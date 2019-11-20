Newport couple buys nuisance drug home, bulldozes it

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE) — A Cocke County couple decided to fight back against criminal and drug activity in their neighborhood with a bulldozer.

On Oct. 28, 2019, the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office met with property owners Eric and Tammy Bryant concerning an ongoing issue they had with a home located at 334 Epley Road. The Sheriff’s Office had been conducting a complaint background at the residence after deputies responded to an array of calls and had made several arrests throughout the years.

In an attempt to clean up the community, the Bryants purchased the property and bulldozed the home.

“The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office is willing to work with property owners to clean up their communities,” the office said in a press release. “It is a joint effort between the community and the Sheriff’s Office to clean up the streets and beautify the community.”

Residents in Cocke County that have criminal or drug issues and would like to work with the Sheriff’s Office are asked to call the CCSO at 423-623-6004 and ask for Sheriff Armando Fontes and Chief Deputy Derrick Woods.