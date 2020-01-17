Newport Police searching for missing teenager

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE) — Police are looking for a missing, 15-year-old that may have run away early Tuesday morning.

The Newport Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Joy Elizabeth Barrett, 15. Barrett is described as being 5-foot-3, weighing approximately 130 pounds.

Barrett has blonde hair and green eyes. She was last seen in the Clifton Heights community and may be attempting to travel to Ohio to reunite with family members that she had not seen in several months.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Joy Barrett is asked to contact Detective Josh Holt at the NPD by calling 423-623-5556 ext. 527.