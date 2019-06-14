Neyland Stadium, Thompson-Boling Arena apply for beer permits

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Beer sales are another step closer to reality at some local sports venues as Neyland Stadium and Thompson-Boling Arena have both applied for beer permits since the SEC has allowed the sale of alcohol at sporting events.

WATE 6 On Your Side obtained the city of Knoxville’s beer board agenda for next week, and both venues are on the list of beer permit requests.

Those requests will be discussed June 18 at 5 p.m. in the city-county building.

If the permits are granted – keep in mind, the University of Tennessee’s alcohol policy does not allow students, even those age 21 or older, to buy beer at games.