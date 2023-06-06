KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Lanes of Neyland Drive along the University of Tennessee campus will close intermittently for the next eight months while crews complete wastewater system maintenance.

Temporary lane closures on Neyland Drive between Joan Cronan Way and the Henley Street Bridge will begin Wednesday, June 7 through February 2024. The closures will occur nightly from 9 p.m. – 7 p.m.

At least one lane of traffic will be maintained in both directions at all times.

Sections of the Neyland Greenway will also be shifted intermittently as part of this work.

This work will not impact the entire stretch of Neyland Drive and the Neyland Greenway at the same time. Lane closures and greenway shifts will be limited to the immediate area where crews are working.

Drivers and pedestrians will see signs, flaggers, barricades and other traffic control measures during this process.

Knoxville Utilities Board and its contractor will coordinate with the University of Tennessee and government agencies to minimize traffic impacts during special events on campus and the downtown area.