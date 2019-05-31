Nine arrested in Oliver Springs drug bust
OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. (WATE) - Nine people were arrested on drug charges in Oliver Springs Friday as local authorities executed multiple search warrants.
Three search warrants were executed on Ridgeview Drive in Oliver Spring early Friday. Anderson County Sheriff's deputies and the Oak Ridge Police Department SWAT Team conducted two of the three at the same time with the third shortly thereafter.
A search of the residences led to the discovery of approximately an ounce of methamphetamine and additional narcotics. Nine were arrested on drug charges including manufacturing, sale, delivery and possession with intent to sell. Three of those arrested were also the subject of active warrants.
List of arrestees:
- Joseph Hendrickson
- Anthony Swicegood
- Dustin Barnes
- Michelle Thompson
- Heather Edwards
- Noel Jones
- Jana Woody
- Tiffany Dunlap
- Taft Steelman
"The cooperation between all the agencies involved was seamless. Further, with the execution of these search warrants were able to address several complaints we received about these residences," Oliver Springs police chief Kenneth Morgan. "The City of Oliver Springs is safer this morning with these subjects in jail."
Previous
Lady Vols add junior-college post...
Next
3 starving horses rescued from...
Local News
-
- Secret City Festival celebrates Oak Ridge
- SEC to allow alcohol sales at college sporting events
- Kentucky man dies from injuries sustained in mining accident
- Lady Vols add junior-college post player Jaiden McCoy
- Nine arrested in Oliver Springs drug bust
- 3 starving horses rescued from Hawkins County farm
- Domino's delivery car stolen in Greeneville
National News
-
- Manning renews effort to be released from Virginia jail
- Firing of weapon by Marine on border under investigation
- Ex-Roger Stone aide testifies before federal grand jury
- Chicago mayor: Letter being sent to ask alderman to resign
- D-Day ceremony spotlights Trump's complicated military ties
- Census citizenship question could transform state elections
- 30 dead deer found at Utah landfill starved, died of disease