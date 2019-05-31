Local News

Nine arrested in Oliver Springs drug bust



Posted: May 31, 2019 11:55 AM EDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 12:23 PM EDT

OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. (WATE) - Nine people were arrested on drug charges in Oliver Springs Friday as local authorities executed multiple search warrants.

Three search warrants were executed on Ridgeview Drive in Oliver Spring early Friday. Anderson County Sheriff's deputies and the Oak Ridge Police Department SWAT Team conducted two of the three at the same time with the third shortly thereafter. 

A search of the residences led to the discovery of approximately an ounce of methamphetamine and additional narcotics. Nine were arrested on drug charges including manufacturing, sale, delivery and possession with intent to sell. Three of those arrested were also the subject of active warrants. 

List of arrestees:

  • Joseph Hendrickson
  • Anthony Swicegood 
  • Dustin Barnes
  • Michelle Thompson 
  • Heather Edwards
  • Noel Jones
  • Jana Woody 
  • Tiffany Dunlap
  • Taft Steelman 

"The cooperation between all the agencies involved was seamless. Further, with the execution of these search warrants were able to address several complaints we received about these residences," Oliver Springs police chief Kenneth Morgan. "The City of Oliver Springs is safer this morning with these subjects in jail."

