KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Division of Forestry is not issuing burn permits on Sunday in Sevier County.

The National Weather Service says there is an enhanced fire danger due to dry air and gusty winds throughout the evening. According to the Sevier County EMA, this along with dry bush and grasses increases the risk across the region.

The Sevier County EMA is also asking people not to burn any debris Sunday. The TN Division of Forestry is also not issuing burn permits for Grainger, Hancock, Cocke, Hawkins, Campbell Counties. To apply for or learn more about burn permits, click here.