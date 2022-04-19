KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — No charges will be filed against police officers who shot a man suspected of threatening multiple people with a knife at Malibu Boats facility in Loudon.

On April 11, the Loudon County Grand Jury heard testimony from Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents who led the investigation into an officer-involved shooting at Malibu Boats on February 24.

Officers responded to the facility on Kimberly Way after reports that a civil process server was pushed and threatened when he served papers to a suspect identified as 33-year-old Joshua Wilson. The server and a witness said Wilson reached for a bulge that they believed to be a box cutter-type knife.

When officers arrived and told Wilson he was under arrest, Wilson pulled out a lock-back knife and began to wave it around while refusing verbal commands and continuing to yell, “shoot me, shoot me.”

As the suspect moved through the factory, officers reported he would stop and come back towards them as if he was going to attack. This continued out into the parking lot and up the street.

Wilson refused to comply with police commands multiple times and he reportedly lunged toward the officers in an aggressive manner before attempting to flee into a cornfield behind Rpm Drive. After attempts to use less than lethal methods such as stun guns, the order was given to shoot Wilson in the leg.

Officers rendered first aid to him until medical personnel arrived. Wilson was arrested and faces several charges of aggravated assault. Ninth Judicial District Attorney General Russell Johnson said that Wilson’s case remains pending.