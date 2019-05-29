No fire found at Blackberry Mountain viewing area

by: WATE 6 On Your Side staff

WALLAND, Tenn. (WATE) – Blount County crews responded to a call for an overnight fire at a Blackberry Mountain viewing platform, but it turned out to be smoke settling from a nearby prescribed burn.

Reports of the fire came in a little after midnight. A manager at Blackberry Farms says smoke from a prescribed burn in Monroe County settled on that area of the mountain and fire crews were called out of caution.

No fire was found.

