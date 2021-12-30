SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One has to have a permit to light up their New Year’s fun in Sevierville. Just ahead of New Year’s Eve, the City of Sevierville is reminding residents and visitors to the area that they cannot shoot fireworks without a permit due to an ordinance that has been in effect.

In a post on its social media Thursday morning, the Sevierville Police Department clarified that shooting fireworks within city limits without a permit is prohibited. The police department attributed both police and fire officials in stating they want people to have the safe and legal kind of fun when ringing in 2022.

“Sevierville Fire Chief Matt Henderson and Police Chief Joe Manning say that while they want residents and visitors to enjoy their New Year’s Eve celebrations, they hope it will be done safely,” SPD stated in its post. “Fireworks are banned in the city because of the potential dangers of personal injury and fires.”

The City of Sevierville issued a similar reminder earlier in the year ahead of the July Fourth national holiday where fireworks are a big part of celebrations.