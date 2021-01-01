No injuries in 4-vehicle New Year’s Eve fire in Knox Co. neighborhood

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Rural Metro Fire officials said multiple vehicles sustained damage New Year’s Eve night in a Northeast Knox County neighborhood.

According to Jeff Bagwell with Rural Metro, at approximately midnight this New Year’s Eve, Rural Metro Fire responded to a report of multiple vehicles on fire in the driveway in the 6000 block of Gallant Road.

A total of four vehicles were involved with two being heavily damaged, Bagwell said.

The house located 10 feet away was not damaged and no one was at home at the time of the incident.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.