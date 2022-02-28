KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Firefighters early Monday morning responded to a camper fire with flames threatening a home it was parked next to in East Knox County.

According to Rural Metro Fire, Knox County, on Monday, Feb. 28 at around 1:10 a.m., Rural Metro Fire responded to a reported house fire in the 5900 block of Roberts Road in East Knox County. When crews arrived, they found the property owners were both safe in the front yard with their dog; arriving firefighter also saw a camper parked next to a house had caught fire spreading into the house and the large open attic.

Crews battled the cold temperatures and the fire, but the home sustained heavy damage from the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no injuries were reported.