No injuries in Knoxville residential fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews responded to a residential fire Friday night in which there were no reported injuries, according to Knoxville Fire Department.

KFD spokesman DJ Corcoran saying the duplex fire occurred in the 7000 block of Deane Hill Drive. The call for service came in just after 9 p.m.

Arriving firefighters reported heavy flames showing from a duplex. Fire crews quickly went to work extinguishing the flames. All four residents, two from each unit, escaped without injury, Corcoran said late Friday.

The four fire victims will require assistance from the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.