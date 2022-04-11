KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Firefighters responded to a house fire in East Knox County in the early Monday morning, according to Rural Metro Fire, Knox County.

Rural Metro spokesman Jeff Bagwell said at around 1:39 a.m., Rural Metro responded to a reported house fire in the 300 block of Acco Road. When crews arrived, they found an active fire in the basement.

The house residents were already safe outside when the firefighters arrived to the home.

Bagwell said there were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.