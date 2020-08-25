No injuries in Tazewell Pike house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Fire Department firefighters responded to a house fire Tuesday afternoon in which there were no injuries.

According to KFD, at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Knoxville FD units responded to a report of a structural fire in the 4100 block of Tazewell Pike. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from a brick home, with all occupants safely outside.

KFD said its crews quickly went to work — locating and extinguishing the fire which was found in an exterior wall near an enclosed porch. Firefighters were able to contain the fire damage to the wall, with smoke and water damage throughout the home.

Traffic on Tazewell Pike was interrupted while crews remained on the scene for near two hours. After the fire, electrical utilities were disconnected as a safety precaution, no injuries were reported and the family will seek temporary quarters from friends and family.

KFD said the cause of the fires is under investigation.