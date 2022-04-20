KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — No injuries were reported Tuesday after a crash on Washington Pike involving a Knox County Sheriff’s Office patrol car caused damage to a brick neighborhood entrance sign.

According to a KCSO spokesperson, the patrol was traveling west on Washington Pike when an eastbound vehicle attempted to make a left turn in front of the cruiser at the intersection of Washington Court.

Unable to avoid a collision, the cruiser went off the roadway and struck a large brick sign marking the entrance to the Georgetown neighborhood.

Both drivers were uninjured. KCSO said the driver of the other vehicle was cited for failure to yield.