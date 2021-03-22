No injuries reported after East Knox County house fire extinguished

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County Rural Metro Fire crews worked to put out a house fire in East Knox County early Monday.

Crews responded to the 7500 block of Georgia Lane around 3 a.m. Monday. When crews arrived, heavy fire was coming from the carport and back of the home.

The house was found unoccupied, but the Knox County Sheriff’s Office reported seeing several people at the home earlier in the night.

No occupants were found during a search of the home.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.