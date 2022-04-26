KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — No injuries have been reported after an elevator at a West Knoxville apartment complex fell 11 stories Tuesday, the Knoxville Fire Department said.

Knoxville Fire Department responded to Westview Tower Apartments Tuesday afternoon where the an elevator fell while it was being serviced. A KFD spokesperson said the elevator fell eleven stories before hitting the ground

Westview Tower is located on Gleason Drive near West Town Mall in Knoxville. The elevator is one of two available in the building.