No injuries reported after North Knoxville house fire extinguished

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Fire crews are investigating a house fire in North Knoxville early Friday.

Knoxville firefighters were called to Churchwell Avenue just before 12:30 a.m. Friday morning.

When they arrived, they found the home fully engulfed in flames.

After initially entering the home to fight the blaze, crews were withdrawn for safety reasons and to mount a defensive attack from the exterior. Firefighters were able to knocked down the flames quickly and control the fire.

No injuries were reported and the cause is yet to be determined.