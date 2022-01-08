KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two shots were reportedly fired at three individuals late Friday outside the McDonald’s in Fountain City. No one was hurt according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Officers responded around 10:45 p.m. to the restaurant at 5055 N. Broadway. Three people told officers that they were standing near the door of the restaurant when a dark blue SUV pulled into the parking lot and shot twice at them and the business.

No one was injured but a glass window was struck and cracked. The SUV then left traveling south on N. Broadway.

The investigation is ongoing.